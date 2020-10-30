'Privileged Partners' India & Mexico Review Ties; EAM Jaishankar Chairs 8th Dialogue

The eighth India-Mexico Joint Commission meeting was held on Thursday, October 29 via video conferencing. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar co-chaired the meeting along with Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard. The Ministers reviewed the bilateral cooperation between India & Mexico in several sectors including trade, investment, space, health, education and agriculture. Taking to Twitter, Dr S Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at having an opportunity to co-chair the meeting while adding that he is looking forward to working with Mexico.

Pleased to co-chair the 8th India-Mexico Joint Commission Meeting with FM @m_ebrard. Reviewed our cooperation in trade, investment, space, agriculture, health & pharmaceuticals, education and culture. pic.twitter.com/5BGFrBcZxB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2020

Look forward to working closely with our ‘Privileged Partner’ on our respective priorities in the UNSC. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2020

India-Mexico took stock of the bilateral relations while discussing multiple issues and emphasises the importance of the 'Joint Commission' in terms of 'deepening political dialogue', as per the official press release from the ministry. Both sides also agreed to further the relations in the fields of trade, commerce, agriculture, health, space, science & technology, energy, culture & education along with several other sectors while reviewing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The two countries also took a moment to appreciate the progress made in the trade and commercial relations in recent years and agreed to "strengthen their Privileged Partnership" with the help of their respective economic strengthens as well as their regional and global profiles.

India and Mexico discussed their views on issues of mutual interest which included international as well as regional issues along with post-COVID era economic recovery plans. "The two sides agreed to utilize their forthcoming term in the UN Security Council towards strengthening multilateralism and to make it more representative and effective," read the official press release. "Based on their convergence of views on many global and regional issues, both sides agreed to coordinate closely at the multilateral fora," it further added.

EAM meets Greek Foreign Minister

EAM S Jaishankar held a virtual meeting with the Foreign Minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias on October 29. The two ministers reviewed the bilateral relations between India and Greece along with the long-standing historical and friendly relations along with common views on international issues. While discussing a wide range of multilateral and regional issues the two ministers agreed to focus on strengthening cooperation in several areas including commerce, technology as well as culture. The ministers also discussed issues in connection with India's upcoming membership of the UNSC.

A very warm virtual meeting with FM @NikosDendias of Greece. Discussed building on our historical friendship through enhanced cooperation in commerce, technology and culture. The agenda covered our respective regional situations. Will work closely in the multilateral domain. pic.twitter.com/v1C0GROI7N — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2020

