India-US 2+2 Talks: 'Cross Border Terrorism Completely Unacceptable,' Says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 27 hailed the two-day India-US 2+2 ministerial talks as “productive days”. While delivering a joint statement alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US’ Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, Jaishankar said that “main focus” of the discussions was the Indo-Pacific and the leaders reiterated the need for peace and stability in the reason. EAM also “made it clear” that cross border terrorism is “completely unacceptable.”

Apart from regional issues, the External Affairs Minister noted that the talks included development in neighbouring countries. Jaishankar said that when India will acquire the status of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, it is looking forward to working with the United States and touted the ‘remarkable growth’ in the bilateral relations between both the nations while hailing the expansion in cooperation.

S Jaishankar emphasised, “What is important is that India US collaboration can be a force of good. It is strategic and comprehensive.”

Cooperation against ‘Chinese threats’: Pompeo

US Secretary of State, during the same briefing, said that both India and the United States have taken the required measures to strengthen the cooperation against “threats” posed by the Chinese government. Similar to Jaishankar, Pompeo also mentioned that the third 2+2 ministerial dialogue this year took at the same time as they did in 2019 and India-US have now expanded cooperation even on cyber issues. Pompeo mentioned that US navy held joint exercises in the Indian ocean.

Reiterating its policies against the Chinese Communist Party, US’ Pompeo said that American leaders see CCP as “no friend to democracy, rule of law, transparency" and added that he is "glad to say India & US are taking all steps to strengthen cooperation against all threats & not just those posed by CCP.”

Pompeo, “US values India as a multi-lateral partner, whether it's through the quad, making Afghan peace negotiation successful or working together during India's upcoming term on UN security council, we continue to support India's permanent membership of UNSC.”

