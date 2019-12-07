EAM Jaishankar Meets Italian MPs, Vow To Realise Full Potential Of Bilateral Relations

On Friday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted about his meeting with the Italian Members of Parliament saying that this would help them to work together to realise the full potential of India and Italy's partnership. In his tweet, the minister informed how India and Italy have agreed to work together to realise the full potential of both countries' partnership and that India understands Italy's concerns and aspirations regarding our country.

Read:Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar to lead delegation at 2+2 dialogue between India & Japan

A very good meeting with a wide cross-section of Italian Members of Parliament from @Mov5Stelle, @forza_italia, Autonomy Group & @pdnetwork.



Welcomed their understanding of India's concerns and aspirations. Agreed to work together to realise the full potential of our partnership pic.twitter.com/TAG7Zt6NDY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 6, 2019

Jaishankar had kick-started his visit to Italy earlier in the day when he met with Senator Roberta Pinotti. Roberta Pinotti is also the President of India-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group.

"Began my visit to Italy with a meeting with Senator @robertapinotti, President of India–Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group. Appreciate her strong support for our ties," he tweeted.

Read:Jaishankar holds talks with Guinean foreign minister; deals signed for lines of credit

Later during the day, EAM Jaishankar also met his Israel counterpart Israel Kartz and he tweeted about how they had exchanged views on regional issues to help boost bilateral cooperation. "Glad to meet FM @Israel_katz of Israel. Useful exchange of views on regional issues and a productive conversation on bilateral cooperation," he tweeted.

Earlier this week the external Affairs Minister held wide-ranging talks with Swedish Finance Minister Ann Linde, who was a part of the delegation which has come along with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of the Kingdom of Sweden. Jaishankar said they discussed issues such as bilateral engagements, cooperation in areas such as manufacturing, environment, health etc. The two also spoke about global terrorism, the challenges faced in tackling it. The Swedish King and Queen were on a five-day visit to India. The Swedish Royal Couple were invited by the President, who they met on Monday afternoon. They also received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, after which they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi with whom they had delegation-level talks.

Read:EAM Dr. S Jaishankar meets Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

Read:EAM S Jaishankar, Swedish Fin Min discuss expanding bilateral ties, combating terrorism

(with ANI inputs)