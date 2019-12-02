The Debate
The Debate
EAM S Jaishankar, Swedish Fin Min Discuss Expanding Bilateral Ties, Combating Terrorism

General News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Swedish Finance Minister Ann Linde on Monday afternoon for "wide-ranging talks".

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ON Monday held wide-ranging talks with Swedish Finance Minister Ann Linde, who was a part of the delegation which has come along with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of the Kingdom of Sweden. Linde, along with Ibrahim Baylan, the Minister of Business, Industry, and Innovation will be representing the Swedish government. 

READ: EAM Dr. S Jaishankar Meets Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf And Queen Silvia

'Wide-ranging discussion'

Jaishankar said he had a wide-ranging conversation with Line, where they discussed issues such as bilateral engagements, cooperation in areas such as manufacturing, environment, health etc. The two also spake about global terrorism, the challenges faced in tackling it. "Emphasised that right to life is the most basic human right. Agreed to work together in international forums to address this key challenge of terrorism," Jaishankar was quoted as saying.

The Swedish King and Queen are on a five-day visit to India. They landed in New Delhi on Monday morning and will also be visiting Mumbai and Uttrakhand. The Swedish Royal Couple were invited by the President, who they met on Monday afternoon. They also received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, after which they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi with whom they had delegation-level talks.

WATCH: Jaishankar Meets Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus & Queen Silvia

The Royal Couple also visited the Raj Ghat and attended the wreath-laying ceremony. They were also given a guided tour of the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, by Deputy Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari and historian Sohail Hashmi. The couple also visited the Red Fort on Monday afternoon.

READ: Jaishankar: Confident Of India Becoming Permanent Member Of UNSC

READ: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Meets Jaishankar

 

Published:
COMMENT
