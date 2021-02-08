EAM Jaishankar Thanks World Leaders For Expressing Solidarity Over Uttarakhand Disaster

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday thanked the leaders of several nations for extending solidarity and support to India on the tragic loss of lives caused by a glacier breach in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

In a tweet, EAM said he deeply appreciates the solidarity expressed by his colleagues from Australia, Czech Republic, Maldives, Bhutan and Portugal on the natural calamity that wreaked havoc in the northern state on Sunday.

Deeply appreciate the solidarity expressed by my colleagues around the world on the tragic loss of lives caused by a glacier breach in Chamoli,Uttarakhand y’day. Value yr support in ths difficult time.@TPetricek @MarisePayne @FMBhutan @abdulla_shahid @MariyaDidi @nestrangeiro_pt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 8, 2021

A glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. The Rishiganga Power Project on the banks of was damaged in the flash floods. A deluge in the Alaknanda river system washed away hydroelectric stations, trapping more than 100 labourers, who are feared dead. At least 10 people have been reported dead in the disaster while rescue operations for those trapped in the tunnel are underway.

World leaders condole Uttarkhand disaster

Following the incident, condolences poured in from around the world with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison assuring that his country stands with India during this difficult time. Nepal also expressed deep condolences to the family members of the deceased and prayed for the safety of those missing.

France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 7, 2021

Devastating news for India and @narendramodi following flash flooding in Uttarakhand. Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time. https://t.co/uOnnHMAazY — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 7, 2021

🇨🇿🇮🇳 I am truly saddened by distressing news about a glacier burst in #Uttarakhand. My sincerest condolences go to those affected by today's tragedy and the people of India. — Tomáš Petříček (@TPetricek) February 7, 2021

Sincere condolences and prayers for the loss of lives and properties by flash floods due to glacier outburst in Uttarakhand.#UttarakhandDisaster #UttarakhandGlacierBurst — ForeignMinisterBhutan (@FMBhutan) February 8, 2021

We regret the accident today in Uttarakhand, in Northen #India. We express our support and solidarity with the authorities and the Indian people affected by the floods. — N Estrangeiros PT (@nestrangeiro_pt) February 7, 2021

CM Rawat, PM Modi announce ex-gratia

Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat informed that 176 labourers had gone for their duty in mainly 2 tunnels in the affected regions. Out of those, 30-35 labourers working in the Rishiganga project are said to be trapped inside while 16 workers trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli have been rescued by the ITBP jawans. In all, over 100 people are said to be missing.

The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased while the PMO has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin. Reportedly, 8 lives have been claimed in the incident, as of now.

