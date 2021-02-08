Uttarakhand Floods : Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Extends Condolences To India

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday has extended condolences to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the avalanche that took place due to a glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The Australian PM assured that his country stands with India during this 'very difficult' time. On Sunday, a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. The Rishiganga Power Project has been reportedly damaged in the flash floods.

Uttarakhand disaster

The Uttarakhand state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area. The Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government to tackle the flood. Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli. Army helicopters are on an aerial recce and a 30-bed hospital has also been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with the emergency.

Devastating news for India and @narendramodi following flash flooding in Uttarakhand. Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time. https://t.co/uOnnHMAazY — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 7, 2021

According to Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, 176 labourers had gone for their duty in mainly 2 tunnels in the affected regions. Out of those, 30-35 labourers working in the Rishiganga project are said to be trapped inside while all 16 who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli have been rescued by the ITBP jawans. In all, over 100 people are said to be missing.

The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who had lost their lives to the calamity while the PMO has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin. Reportedly, 8 lives have been claimed in the incident, as of now. Rawat shared emergency contact numbers for help- 1070, 1905, and 9557444486, asking people to maintain calm.

Centre extends support

Addressing a rally at Haldia in poll-bound Bengal, PM Modi on Sunday, prayed for the victims stuck in the Uttarakhand disaster. Stating that he was constantly in touch with Uttarakhand CM, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the NDRF troops currently doing rescue operations. In his address, he also said that the Centre has extended all support to the state troops for rescue operations.

