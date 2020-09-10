EAM Jaishankar To Meet China's FM Wang Yi At Sidelines Of SCO Summit Amid LAC Tensions

Amid heightened tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday 6 PM. This meeting comes along the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) council of foreign ministers’ summit in Moscow. This meeting becomes crucial as the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA soldiers are involved in a standoff at the border and the brigade commander-level talks between two countries, that started last Monday, ended inconclusively.

While Russia has exuded confidence that India and China will be able to resolve the border standoff through dialogue, and ruled out any possibility of its mediation, the Indian side is all set to maintain its stance on the LAC standoff amid China's denial and provocation.

EAM Jaishankar in an exclusive interview to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had said that both countries can co-exist. Explaining the situation at the border that led to the violent clash at Galwan on June 15, he had said that China attempted to unilaterally change the status quo. He had observed that India and China have to talk at the ground level, diplomatic level, and political level to settle matters but highlighted that the principles of the settlement must be honoured by both sides.

Here's a look at all that happened in the last few days that make the meeting between the Foreign Ministers crucial: