Medical Opinion Against Moving Injured Now: EAM Jaishankar Condemns Kabul Gurudwara Attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday condemned the attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul that killed at least 25 people and injured many others. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar termed the attack as cowardly and assured that the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan is in continuous touch with the families of those killed and injured

Understandable grief and anger at the cowardly terrorist attack on Gurudwara in #Kabul. Our Embassy @IndianEmbKabul is in continuous touch with the families of those killed and injured. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 26, 2020

Medical opinion against moving injured at this stage. Embassy @IndianEmbKabul is working on the return of mortal remains of Shri Tian Singh. Will keep you updated.@HardeepSPuri @HarsimratBadal_ @capt_amarinder — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 26, 2020

In their letter, they have also appealed to the prime minister to facilitate transportation of Tian Singh's mortal remains to Delhi where they wish to perform his last rites. The letter mentions that other children of the slain Indian are in the US and UK, and are unable to travel to India due to the on-going lockdown in the country in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Terror Attack on Gurudwara

As many as 11 people have been killed, and several injured, in the Gurdwara attack in Kabul, Afghanistan after unknown gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the religious place. Later, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, reported an intelligence group. The gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has reportedly said that the defence forces have cordoned off the area and trying to counter-attack. The Taliban denied its involvement and its spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that they have no relation with the attack in Shor Bazar.

