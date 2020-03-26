The Debate
Medical Opinion Against Moving Injured Now: EAM Jaishankar Condemns Kabul Gurudwara Attack

General News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday condemned the attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul that killed at least 25 people and injured many others

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kabul

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday condemned the attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul that killed at least 25 people and injured many others. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar termed the attack as cowardly and assured that the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan is in continuous touch with the families of those killed and injured

READ | Kabul Gurudwara Attack: One Indian Killed, Family Writes To Prime Minister Modi

Family writes to PM Modi

In their letter, they have also appealed to the prime minister to facilitate transportation of Tian Singh's mortal remains to Delhi where they wish to perform his last rites. The letter mentions that other children of the slain Indian are in the US and UK, and are unable to travel to India due to the on-going lockdown in the country in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

READ | Here's UN Chief Antonio Guterres' Statement On The Shocking Kabul Gurudwara Attack

Terror Attack on Gurudwara 

As many as 11 people have been killed, and several injured, in the Gurdwara attack in Kabul, Afghanistan after unknown gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the religious place. Later, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, reported an intelligence group. The gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has reportedly said that the defence forces have cordoned off the area and trying to counter-attack. The Taliban denied its involvement and its spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that they have no relation with the attack in Shor Bazar.

READ | Amarinder, Harsimrat Badal Condemn Attack At Gurudwara In Kabul

READ | Attack On Sikh Gurdwara In Kabul 'extremely Reprehensible': Rajnath Singh

First Published:
COMMENT
