Earthquake Of 5.8 Magnitude Hits Gujarat; Epicenter 122 Km North-west Of Rajkot: NCS

Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 has struck 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot, Gujarat on Sunday, reports National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake struck at 8:13 PM measuring a depth of 10 km. Tremors were felt in Bhachau, Gandhidham, Navlakhi port etc.

Delhi: Sixth Mild Earthquake In 10 Days Hits NCR; 2.1 Magnitude, Epicenter Near Rohtak

Earthquake near Rajkot

Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on Richter scale hits Haryana's Rohtak; tremors felt in Delhi

Six earthquakes in 10 days

While Gujarat felt its first earthquake in a while, the Delhi's National Capital Region has experienced six earthquake in 10 days - all having its epicenter in the Gurugram-Rohtak area. The most recent earthquake was felt on 8 June of an intensity 2.1 on the richter scale and 19km in depth, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake's epicenter was 15 km east of Rohtak, Haryana, and hit at 1:00 PM, according to NCS.

This is the 16th such mild earthquakes to be reported in and around Delhi since April 2020. The first such earthquake was felt in parts of Delhi- NCR region on April 12. NCS Director Dr. BK Bansal has assured that there is no need to panic with respect to the recent seismic activities in the Delhi-NCR region.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally at 320,922; Centre ramps up Delhi's testing, beds

First earthquake in April

On April 12, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the 3.7 Richter scale earthquake is 4km NW of Sardhana, India. CM Arvind Kejriwal prayed for everyone's safety. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on the other hand, expressed dismay at the new development amid the Coronavirus pandemic. USGS had reported that the epicenter of the earthquake is on the UP-Delhi border and occurred at 5:45 PM (IST). The Delhi High Court too has pulled up the Delhi governement regarding its preparedness over the recent earthquakes.

NCS Director says 'no reason to panic', clarifies minor earthquakes in Delhi not 'unusual'

Concerns on Delhi's earthquakes

The string of earthquakes has given rise to concerns, but seismologists have said that the increased frequency does not necessarily imply that 'a major earthquake is about to hit the national capital'. Nevertheless, experts are still monitoring these tremors to be prepared. Reports state that Delhi falls under the fourth-highest zone in India, making it vulnerable to earthquakes, but has not been the epicenter for many such quakes.