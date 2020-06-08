Delhi: Sixth Mild Earthquake In 10 Days Hits NCR; 2.1 Magnitude, Epicenter Near Rohtak

As Delhi reopens amid 'Unlock 1', tremors were felt in Delhi's National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday, due to an earthquake of intensity 2.1 on the richter scale and 19km in depth, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake's epicenter was 15 km east of Rohtak, Haryana, and hit at 1:00 PM, according to NCS. Tremors were felt in nearby regions like Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, and the national capital - Delhi.

Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on Richter scale hits Haryana's Rohtak; tremors felt in Delhi

Recent earthquakes near Delhi

The most recent earthquake is the sixth such earthquake to have its epicenter in the Gurugram-Rohtak area in the past 10 days. Moreover, as per NCS records. This is the 16th such mild earthquakes to be reported in and around Delhi since April 2020. The first such earthquake was felt in parts of Delhi- NCR region on April 12.

First earthquake in April

On April 12, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the 3.7 Richter scale earthquake is 4km NW of Sardhana, India. CM Arvind Kejriwal prayed for everyone's safety. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on the other hand, expressed dismay at the new development amid the Coronavirus pandemic. USGS had reported that the epicenter of the earthquake is on the UP-Delhi border and occurred at 5:45 PM (IST). Nearby places that have felt tremors are UP's Sardhana, Daurāla, Budhāna, Khatauli, and the national capital- Delhi. The earthquake was 10km in depth.

Concerns on Delhi's earthquakes

The string of earthquakes has given rise to concerns, but seismologists have said that the increased frequency does not necessarily imply that 'a major earthquake is about to hit the national capital'. Nevertheless, experts are still monitoring these tremors to be prepared. Reports state that Delhi falls under the fourth-highest zone in India, making it vulnerable to earthquakes, but has not been the epicenter for many such quakes.

Delhi's Coronavirus struggle

On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has also opened its borders and launched an app for knowing the availability of beds. Delhi, currently has 17,125 active cases, 10,999 cured cases and 812 deaths.