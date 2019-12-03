Vizak: Eastern Naval Command Conducts Operational Rehearsals Ahead Of Navy Day

The Indian Navy held rehearsals for the operational demonstration on Monday to give the public an opportunity to have a closer glimpse at the multifarious activities of the Navy and the challenges that naval personnel experience at sea. This was done as part of the ongoing Navy Day preparations. On Navy Day, the role of the maritime force during the 1971 Pakistan war and its operations to safeguard the marine borders of the country and foster relations other countries through humanitarian missions, calamity relief and joint exercises, is celebrated.

Commemoration at Vizak's RK Beach

To commemorate this day on December 4, every year the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) showcases the Indian Navy's operational capabilities and activities, which it undertakes on the high seas with an operational demonstration at Visakhapatnam's RK Beach. For this year's celebration, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be the chief guest. The ENC has also issued flight safety advisory for the same. The ENC has the states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and the island chain of Andaman and Nicobar under its area of responsibility along India's long east coast of the Bay of Bengal. As part of the final operation display on December 4, a large number of aircraft will be flying over RK Beach.

Hon'ble AP Governor Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan received Guard of Honour during his visit to Eastern Naval Command and participated in the Eastern Naval Command Band Concert programme. pic.twitter.com/hDX8sM9kAe — Governor of Andhra Pradesh (@governorap) December 2, 2019

Focus on cleanliness

To maintain cleanliness, the Navy has requested the public visiting the beach and residents in the neighbourhood to keep the area free from litter and to avoid bringing food items to the beach. Littering can attract birds and pose a major hazard for flying aircraft. This year the theme of the Navy Day is 'Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift'.

