ED Will Grill Tahir Hussain In Money Laundering Case, Six Days Custody Allowed

Suspended AAP Councillior Tahir Hussain has been taken into six days custody by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case related to Delhi riot.

NK Matta the special public prosecutor of ED had moved an application before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that they need to grill Tahir Hussain for his alleged role in money laundering that was used in the crime.

"Accused has been involved in various fraudulent acts of cheating, forgery of documents and criminal conspiracy. ED has found various incriminating data and digital devices. We have recorded the statements of several persons and have recovered several WhatsApp chats. Bogus invoices were created. Accused entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferring money from the accounts of various companies," said the counsel.

The ED argued that money obtained in this process is proceeds of crime which were further used in the crime. ED told the court that Tahir Hussain has been non-cooperative and was giving replay thus they wanted to interrogate him by confronting him with documents.

KK Menon, the senior advocate who was appearing for Tahir opposed the move of ED. He said that his client was a victim of circumstances and was facing threat of torture.

However, the court didn't buy his argument and allowed the plea of the ED.

As per the ED request, they had demanded 14 days custody but the court allowed them custody of Tahir for six days. It also allowed his counsels to meet him after every 48 hours.

Now ED will grill Tahir Hussain and will confront him with more evidence. The ED sources have revealed that they have found solid evidence against him which proves that he was involved in money laundering which was used in the Delhi riot.

