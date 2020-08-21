Delhi Riots: Court Allows To Summon Ex-AAP Leader Tahir Hussain In IB Officer's Murder

In a major development on the Delhi riots probe, a Delhi court on Friday, has taken cognizance of a charge sheet filed against suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain and others in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder case. The court also issued a production warrant against accused persons to be produced through video conferencing, noting that there are sufficient materials on record to suggest that the offences have allegedly been committed by the accused. The court has noted that the Delhi Government has not given sanction approval against Tahir and his aides in the sedition case.

On August 3, Delhi police's interrogation report stated that Hussain confessed about his role in the North East Delhi violence that broke out in February this year. According to Delhi Police, Hussain's task was to collect as much glass bottle, petrol, acid, stones, as possible on the roof of his house. One of Hussain's acquaintance, Khalid Saifi was given the task to gather people on the streets for protest. Saifi who heads the NGO- 'United Against Hate', allegedly arranged a meeting between Hussain and activist Umar Khalid on January 8 at Shaheen Bagh.

Delhi Police's report states Hussain confessed, " On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots. It was decided to provoke people sitting on the anti-CAA strike. Khalif Saifi said that something big has to be done at the time of Donald Trump's visit so that the government kneel. On February 24, according to our plan, I called several people and told me how to throw stones, petrol bombs, and acid bottles from my roof. At about 1:30 PM we started throwing stones."

Ankit Sharma murder

Amid the brutal Delhi riots in February, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma have alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain was in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. The former AAP councillor was initially been booked under Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping), with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 124 A(sedition) slapped on him later.

