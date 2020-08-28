Delhi Riots Accused Tahir Hussain Remanded To 6-day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

On Friday, a Delhi court remanded Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain to Enforcement Directorate custody for 6 days in a money laundering case. The ED had registered a case against the suspended AAP councillor on March 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Besides facing charges of money laundering, he has been accused of cheating, forgery of documents and criminal conspiracy.

Reportedly, the ED will investigate the alleged laundering and routing of illegal funds by Hussain, Popular Front of India, and others to sponsor the riots which claimed at least 53 lives in the national capital. The source of money which Hussain allegedly received for inciting the riots shall also be looked into. The suspended AAP councillor was arrested by the Delhi Police on March 5.

Alleged involvement in IB official's murder

Hussain faces charges of involvement in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the communal riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi. After his arrest on March 5, the police sought his custody in multiple cases pertaining to the riots which left hundreds of people injured. He was booked under Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping).

On April 22, the suspended councillor's legal troubles compounded after stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 124 A(sedition) were slapped against him. The Delhi Police in its charge sheet alleged that a mob led by Hussain killed Sharma because he was a known face in the area. On August 21, a Delhi court took cognizance of the charge sheet and issued a production warrant against accused persons to be produced through video conferencing. It noted that there are sufficient materials to suggest that the offences have allegedly been committed by the accused.

Proposal to terminate membership

Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation passed a proposal to terminate the membership of Tahir Hussain, citing violation of municipal normals. Hussain was elected as a councillor from the Nehru Vihar ward of the EDMC. As per Section 33(2) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the EDMC can declare the seat of a member vacant if he/she remains absent in all meetings for three successive months without permission. The proposal shall now be sent to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

