Elephants Teach 'how To Cross Road Safely'; Watch The Adorable Video

While humans often become careless while crossing roads, a herd of elephants seen in a viral video are following the safety rules pretty seriously and it is all kinds of adorable. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the visuals of elephants crossing the road in a forest on a foggy morning.

Parveen Kaswan shared the cute video with a caption: “The small family of elephants on a morning walk. The family is teaching how to cross the road safely. You watch left, right, and then cross.”

The family thanks everyone for making them viral 😃 https://t.co/oPCDmFbRTe — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 1, 2020

Since the time it was shared on January 31, the video has garnered over 1.2 lakh views. It has also received nearly 7,600 likes. Many people have also reacted to the post.

“Go West or East, this beautiful beast always obliges with a delightful viewing feast!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Anyone who doesn’t find Elephants adorable needs psychiatric treatment,” commented another.

Another user said that it is sad to see a road paved through the jungle, which is home to many animals.

“A paved road through the jungle is a sad sight... We, humans, have encroached upon everything... water, land and even air,” wrote user.

A few days back, another video of an elephant being rescued surfaced on the internet. In the video, the forest department officials rescued an elephant from a well with the help of Archimedes' principle.

Archimedes' Principle used to rescue stranded elephant

In a heartwarming incident, the forest officials in Jharkhand were lauded for applying a scientific principle in real life to rescue a stranded elephant. The incident took place in the early hours of January 28 when the elephant accidentally fell into a well in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The incident occurred in Amliya toli village where the local villagers came across the distressed elephant and informed the forest department for help.

In the rescuing operation that lasted three hours, the officials pumped water into the well so the mammal could float up. The well was filled with water using three motorised pumps and a ramp dugout for the elephant to climb out.

