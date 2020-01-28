The Debate
Baby Elephant Demands His Keeper's Attention In Most 'adorable' Manner, See Video

Rest of the World News

A video showing a one-year-old baby elephant demanding his keeper's attention and refusing to take a 'no' for an answer has taken the internet by storm.

Baby Elephant

A video showing a baby elephant demanding his keeper's attention and refusing to take a 'no' for an answer has taken the internet by storm. The video shared by a Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani has left many Twitter users in awe. In the 31-second clip, one can see the baby elephant reaching through his enclosure and tapping his keeper on the leg with his trunk. Further, in the video, the keeper is seen ignoring the animal but the playful elephant continues prodding him till he responds. 

READ: Albino Elephant Calf Rescued After Being Trapped In Snare For Four Days

'Cute, adorable' elephant

The 'adorable' video has also been viewed almost 6,000 times and has received hundreds of likes. According to reports, the video was shot at the Mae-Sa Elephant Camp in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The one-year-old elephant is named Khunsuk and his keeper, Dan Daeng takes care of him.

In the video, the 20-year-old Daeng can also be seen standing up and grinning in exasperation while Khunsuk climbs onto the fence and affectionately pulls him closer using his trunk. Many internet users have also reacted to the video which was posted on January 26. 

READ: Elephant Crushes Man To Death In C'garh

READ: Russia: Elephants Escape Circus To Roll And Cavort In Snow

READ: Man Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Odisha

