Baby Elephant Demands His Keeper's Attention In Most 'adorable' Manner, See Video

A video showing a baby elephant demanding his keeper's attention and refusing to take a 'no' for an answer has taken the internet by storm. The video shared by a Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani has left many Twitter users in awe. In the 31-second clip, one can see the baby elephant reaching through his enclosure and tapping his keeper on the leg with his trunk. Further, in the video, the keeper is seen ignoring the animal but the playful elephant continues prodding him till he responds.

In this adorable video, a young #elephant affectionately reaches out to the fence painter who plays with the animal. The elephant's playfulness is a treat for the eyes! A great instance of human-animal coexistence. @WWFINDIA @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar @wti_org_india @natgeowild pic.twitter.com/uUaEFTdz8C — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) January 26, 2020

'Cute, adorable' elephant

The 'adorable' video has also been viewed almost 6,000 times and has received hundreds of likes. According to reports, the video was shot at the Mae-Sa Elephant Camp in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The one-year-old elephant is named Khunsuk and his keeper, Dan Daeng takes care of him.

In the video, the 20-year-old Daeng can also be seen standing up and grinning in exasperation while Khunsuk climbs onto the fence and affectionately pulls him closer using his trunk. Many internet users have also reacted to the video which was posted on January 26.

You can actually see the lil jumbo smiling in the video.. such beautiful majestic creatures!! 🐘 — Pooots (@pooja_bandu) January 26, 2020

Really animals are gifted by the nature.verygood veido. — Rk22 (@Rk2239239974) January 27, 2020

I feel it should be shown in all schools where impressionable minds assemble and it is to be hoped that it will dissuade parental child alienation being practiced mostly by unscrupulous mothers and may be occasionally by a few estranged fathers too. — subrahmanyamprayaga (@lalitaprayaga) January 28, 2020

Love and Care is so Cool for the Elephant . — Dr.D.K.P (@DKP37) January 26, 2020

Very sweet, like a puppy!!! — Lynn Jones (@LynnJon53551258) January 28, 2020

Give me a PANT. Because I am an ELEPHANT. — C.Selvakumar (@CSelvakumar2) January 27, 2020

