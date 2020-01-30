The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Forest Officials Use Archimedes' Principle To Rescue Stranded Elephant, See Pics

Rest of the World News

In a heartwarming incident, the forest officials in Jharkhand are being lauded for applying a scientific principle in real life to rescue a stranded elephant.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Forest officials

In a heartwarming incident, the forest officials in Jharkhand are being lauded for applying a scientific principle in real life to rescue a stranded elephant. The incident took place in the early hours of January 28 when the elephant accidentally fell into a well in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The incident occurred in Amliya toli village where the local villagers came across the distressed elephant and informed the forest department for help.

READ: Jharkhand: Forest Department Officials Rescue Elephant From Well

Netizens praise the officials

According to the reports, the forest officials immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the distressed elephant at around 7 am on Tuesday. The rescue operation lasted for three hours during which time officials pumped water into the well so the mammal could float up. The well was filled with water using three motorised pumps and a ramp dug out for the elephant to climb out. 

Ramesh Pandey, Indian Forest Sevice official praised the Divisional  Forest Officer, Gumla, and the forest department of the state and took it to Twitter for using Archimedes' principle to float up the elephant. The jumbo reportedly did not suffer any injuries and went into the forest after climbing out of the well.

READ: Albino Elephant Calf Rescued After Being Trapped In Snare For Four Days

READ: Russia: Elephants Escape Circus To Roll And Cavort In Snow

READ: Video Of Elephant Eating Rice From Mahout's Plate In Kerala Goes Viral

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON BJP'S CLAIMS
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
TEJ PRATAP YADAV INVITES KISHOR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA