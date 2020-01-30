Forest Officials Use Archimedes' Principle To Rescue Stranded Elephant, See Pics

In a heartwarming incident, the forest officials in Jharkhand are being lauded for applying a scientific principle in real life to rescue a stranded elephant. The incident took place in the early hours of January 28 when the elephant accidentally fell into a well in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The incident occurred in Amliya toli village where the local villagers came across the distressed elephant and informed the forest department for help.

Heartwarming pictures of how intelligently the team @dfogumla and villagers using Archimedes’s physical law of buoyancy save an elephant calf who had fell in a well. They pumped water into well to float the elephant to surface. Great work. @Forest_Dept_GOJ pic.twitter.com/DP8ydrctsp — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) January 30, 2020

Netizens praise the officials

According to the reports, the forest officials immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the distressed elephant at around 7 am on Tuesday. The rescue operation lasted for three hours during which time officials pumped water into the well so the mammal could float up. The well was filled with water using three motorised pumps and a ramp dug out for the elephant to climb out.

Ramesh Pandey, Indian Forest Sevice official praised the Divisional Forest Officer, Gumla, and the forest department of the state and took it to Twitter for using Archimedes' principle to float up the elephant. The jumbo reportedly did not suffer any injuries and went into the forest after climbing out of the well.

