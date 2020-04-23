Emergency Services, OPDs Shouldn't Suffer: J&K LG Murmu Tells Administration

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Thursday directed the Administration to ensure proper working of Emergency services and OPDs across the Kashmir division. Murmu held a review meeting to take stock of preparedness and arrangements for dealing with coronavirus outbreak.

The Lieutenant Governor said COVID-19 was a novel virus and it demanded novel interventions from the administration and urging it to work in close coordination and bring the mortality rate to its minimum.

Murmu asked the divisional administration to begin aggressive profiling of vulnerable age groups in the communities-saying that people above the age group of 60 should be profiled and their medical history should be tallied by a team of experts-which will minimize surge of COVID-19 positive cases across Jammu and Kashmir. He also assured the locals that all necessary measures are in place to prevent the spread of the infection; however, they should cooperate and come forward to get screened.

To begin procurement of essential equipment

Murmu asked the authorities to initiate the process of procurement immediately. He emphasized that the lockdown period has given them extra time to scale up our response to COVID-19.

"We should use this precious time to augment our capacities and purchase deficient equipment like ventilators, PPE," he said. "Besides this, the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients needs to be enhanced in hospitals, and the testing strategy should be targeted and expanded further," he added.

Chief Secretary BVR Subramanian said that the procurement of vital equipment would be decentralized so that the Heads of hospitals and District Administration can go for immediate purchase of material and equipment required by them. He stated that funds shall be sanctioned and placed at their disposal immediately to facilitate the quick purchase of medical equipment.

GC Murmu also lauded the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies for being at the forefront in combating the spread of novel coronavirus while chairing a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhawan Srinagar. The Lieutenant Governor discussed overall security scenario measures. He lauded the role of Police and security forces in combating the spread of COVID-19.

