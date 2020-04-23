J&K Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases; 64876 People Under Surveillance In The Union Territory

With the detection of 20 new cases of Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of positive cases in the Union territory has risen to 427.

While in Jammu region, the total positive cases stand at 57, the total number of positive cases in Kashmir valley is at 370

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday informed that 20 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), one from Jammu division and 19 from Kashmir division, have been reported, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 427.

The government spokesperson said that out of the 427 positive cases, 330 are active positive while 92 have recovered and five have died.

He said that to date, 64,876 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which includes 6039 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 279 in Hospital Quarantine, 330 in hospital isolation and 13283 under home surveillance Besides, 44940 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The Bulletin further said that out of 10977 test results available, 10550 samples have tested negative till April 23, 2020.

A district-wise breakup of cases

Providing district-wise breakup, the spokesperson said that Bandipora has 99 positive cases wherein 80 are Active Positive, 18 recovered and one has died, Srinagar 79 positive cases with 51 Active Positive, 27 recovered and one died, Baramulla 50 positive cases with 44 Active Positive, four recovered, and two died; Kupwara has 41 positive cases with 35 Active Positive and 06 recovered; Shopian has 55 positive cases with 49 Active Positive, 06 recovered; Ganderbal has 14 positive cases with 12 Active positive and two have recovered; Budgam 14 positive cases of which five are Active Positive with nine recovered cases; Kulgam has six cases and all are Active Positive; Pulwama three positive cases who all have recovered; Anantnag district has nine positive cases and all are Active Positive.

Similarly, Jammu has 26 positive cases of whom 21 are Active Positive and 05 have recovered, Udhampur 20 positive cases of which 11 are Active Positive, right recovered and one died, while as Samba district has four positive cases and all are Active Positive; Rajouri has four positive cases, one active positive and three cases have recovered; Kathua has one positive case which is active positive; Ramban has one positive case who is Active Positive. Meanwhile, Kishtwar has only one positive case who has recovered.

Health Advisory

Meanwhile, according to the advisory issued in the media bulletin, COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease that can affect anyone and the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The advisory said that for protection against this disease, people are requested to stay indoors and strictly implement social distancing measures.

People are advised to take basic precautions for personal hygiene; frequent handwashing with soap and water; observing coughing and sneezing etiquettes and wearing mask or face cover while moving out of their homes.

The advisory called upon people to express their gratitude towards the healthcare service personnel and not harass them.

"Discrimination, harassment and physical violence against healthcare service personnel and damage to property during epidemics is punishable under the Epidemic Disease (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years. They can be penalised from Rs one lakh to Rs five lakhs," it added.

People, the advisory said, must avoid close contact with anyone that has fever and cough and in case anyone develops fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing, seek medical advice promptly. People should call on COVID-19 helpline numbers so that they can be provided adequate medical advice and directed to the right health facility if needed.

