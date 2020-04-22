Jammu: Internal Politics Of Government Medical College Hospital Leaves Patients In Lurch

A 73-year-old man travelled all the way from Kathua district to Jammu after obtaining all necessary passes to get himself checked at the Government Medical College but he was left high and dry as there was no doctor available in the gastroenterology section of the hospital.

The patient was suffering from a life-threatening disease in his gastrointestinal tract and was referred to the gastroenterology ward by a doctor in Kathua. However, travelling for more than 120 kilometres, he had to return without getting himself checked.

“My doctors in Kathua told me that I have a hole in the stomach which needs urgent intervention by the specialist. The Deputy Commissioner Office in Kathua issued a travel pass to me so that I could come and get myself tested here. However, after reaching this hospital I was told that there was no doctor available in this hospital”, he said.

Amidst Coronavirus scare, there are hundreds of patients suffering from gastrointestinal related diseases, who are left in a lurch as there is not a single doctor available in the section to attend the patient. Sources told Republic World that the only doctor in the gastroenterology section has been sent on quarantine after his wife who is also a doctor at a private hospital was tested positive with Coronavirus.

Internal politics of GMC, Jammu

Sources say that another gastroenterology specialist in the hospital was shifted to another section a couple of years ago, and has not been officially given the charge to work in the gastroenterology section. A senior doctor in the hospital said that because of the internal politics in the hospital, the common people are made to suffer.

“We do have a specialist doctor available in the hospital who also was the Head of Gastroenterology Department, however following some internal politics he was shifted to another section, now that incumbent doctor is on quarantine, the administration must immediately issue orders and appoint another doctor in Gastroenterology department to mitigate the problem of patients”.

Sources also told Republic World that around 300-400 patients from all over Jammu region visit GMC for treatment at the gastroenterology section. However, because of the unavailability of the doctor, they have to return.

“It is really shocking that because of the internal politics of the hospital that patients are made to suffer. The hospital administration must rise above the petty politics and think about the patients who come from far off areas seeking medical attention. GMC Jammu being the only tertiary care Hospital across Jammu region, it is the only lifeline and the authorities must appoint a doctor,” Rohit, a social activist said.

Speaking to Republic World, Dr. Sunanda Raina, Principal, Govt. Medical College said that as part of the procedure followed in past, we have appointed another doctor for the same task. However, the doctor appointed in place of Quarantined Gastro Physician is Gastro Surgeon, thus posing a hurdle for patients travelling from various parts of Jammu province to GMC for treatment.

(Image for representation. Credits: PTI)