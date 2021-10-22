Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Chairs Key Meet On Climate Issues Ahead Of COP26

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Thursday held a key meeting with the Executive Vice President of the European Green Deal of the European Union, Frans Timmermans in New Delhi spoke on various issues that need to be addressed in the upcoming COP26. He further underlined the need to resolve the pending issues within all the countries.

Union Minister Yadav also stressed the urgency to take strong action regarding climate and further the need for initiating the process of setting the long-term climate finance further aiming towards the fulfilment of the goal of 100 billion US dollars as committed by the other developed countries. Apart from that, he also discussed the issues related to COP26 and further emphasised the relations between India and the European Union.

Held a meeting with Executive V-P for European Green Deal Mr Frans Timmermans (@TimmermansEU). Discussed many issues including climate finance, technology transfer and ways to promote low carbon pathways. Both sides agreed to work towards ensuring @COP26 has a fruitful outcome. pic.twitter.com/0yY3uapvRE — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 21, 2021

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment on Thursday, both sides agreed on bringing up and resolving unsolved issues further taking national priorities and circumstances into consideration.

Apart from that, Yadav and Timmermans discussed many other issues which include technology transfer and the promotion of low carbon pathways.

Earlier on Monday, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav held a virtual event of the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) Ministerial meeting and emphasised the reduction of carbon emissions as the remaining global carbon budget is very low. The meet was titled "Preparations for COP 26 on Climate Change-Expectations and Challenge."

European Green Deal Executive VP lauds India's target of renewable energy

The bilateral meeting between Minister Bhupender Yadav and European Green Deal Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans saw acknowledgement to work together for achieving a successful outcome of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) scheduled to take place later this month.

Thereafter, they aim to enable powerful and effective implementation of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement. Timmermans also lauded India's ambitious target of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030. He further added that the world admires India's leadership in climate actions. Environment Minister Yadav also highlighted India's upcoming climate action plans under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi focusing on a green transition converting renewable energy into sustainable transport systems, energy efficiency, conservation, biodiversity, and many more.

Meanwhile, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow in the United Kingdom starting from October 31 till November 12.

Image: Twitter/@BYadav