Envoys Of 80 Countries To Visit Bharat Biotech To Assess Progress Of COVID-19 Vaccine

As India reaches the brink of a breakthrough surrounding its first COVID-19 vaccine, Ambassadors and High Commissioners of 80 countries will be visiting Bharat Biotech and BE Limited in Hyderabad on December 9 to assess the progress of the vaccine.

This comes as a big development against the backdrop of the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today where he asserted that Indian scientists are "very confident" about succeeding in their endeavour of making 'Made in India' vaccines, adding that experts believe that a COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks.

"The whole world is looking upon India for safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccine. I visited Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune to review the vaccine manufacturing in the country. Our manufacturers are closely working with ICMR, Department of Biotechnology and other global players. One thing about which you can be assured is that we are ready," PM Modi said. "The Centre is in talks with State governments over the price of vaccine and decision regarding it will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority," he added.

Notably, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria had also announced that two Indian vaccine candidates, in the final trial phase, may be authorized for emergency use by the end of December this year. The visit of the envoys from countries across the world comes as a hugely positive indicator suggesting that India might indeed be ready to authorities its own COVID-19 vaccine.

Bharat Biotech's 'COVAXIN'

Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN is India’s first indigenous vaccine candidate against the coronavirus disease. It is being developed by the Hyderabad-based firm in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). "COVAXIN is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine, manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses supplied," the company said in a statement.

On November 16, Bharat Biotech announced the commencement of phase 3 trials of Covaxin, becoming the first vaccine candidate to reach the third phase. This will involve 26,000 volunteers across India and it will be the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

