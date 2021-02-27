Equity In Access To Vaccine Around The World Vital To Mitigate Covid Impact: India At UNSC

India is in the process of making the third batch of Covid-19 vaccines that will be sent as a grant to Palestine. India's Deputy Representative to the UN K Nagraj Naidu on Friday told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He said 'India believes that equity in access to vaccines across the world is important to mitigate the impact of coronavirus'.

India intends to further its efforts in providing vaccines to Palestine as the people of Gaza, in particular, have been affected severely as the healthcare infrastructure is seemingly fragile, he said. Palestine is in dire need of vaccines and has received 10,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, as it is about to launch the vaccination program.

The pandemic's impact on the people of Gaza has been particularly severe due to fragile healthcare infrastructure. We note that #COVID19 vaccines are being made available to people of Palestine, including in Gaza: Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, K Nagaraj Naidu, at UNSC pic.twitter.com/NA7ubh2SnK — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021



Last year, India donated at least $5 million to support all sectors in the country including donations for the social services for Palestinian refugees. While India also extended a help of $10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, for Palestinians affected by the war in Israel.

Naidu tweeted "India strongly believes that equitable access to vaccines across the world is important for mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. India had earlier provided critical medicines & medical equipment to Palestine as assistance during the pandemic.”

He also confirmed that the second batch of vaccines will be ready to send and more medicines will be sent to Palestine in coming weeks. India has launched the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative under which it has already sent vaccines as grants to Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, Myanmar, Mauritius, Seychelles, and the Maldives. Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco among others are also set to receive vaccinations from India under commercial agreements.

