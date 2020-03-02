Kerala Health Minister Confirms Person Who Returned From Malaysia Did Not Die Of COVID-19

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday citing the test reports confirmed that Coronavirus was not the cause of death of the 36-year-old patient who was admitted to the Government Medical College in Ernakulam upon his return from Malaysia. According to her, the second test result for COVID-19 from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune is also negative. "The first test result of the deceased was negative," he added.

According to reports, the 36-year-old patient after landing at Kochi airport on February 28 was immediately admitted to the medical college where he was kept on a ventilator after having pneumonia. The patient who is from Kannur district in Kerala, died on Friday midnight. As per the hospital, the cause of death was acute pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Coronavirus in Kerala

Around 206 people are reportedly under observation for novel coronavirus in various districts of Kerala. Out of the total 206 patients, 193 are under home quarantine and 13 in hospitals. Further, a total of 488 samples of suspected Coronavirus cases have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for examination. Out of the total, 471 samples tested were negative. According to the Health Minister of the State, there is no concern for the health of anyone currently admitted to the hospital.

Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Why is it important to thoroughly and frequently was our hands?

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest report, 35 new deaths in China due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll to nearly 2,870. The National Health Commission also tallied 573 new cases, an increase from the previous day, bringing the total number of infections to 79,824. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, other countries, including Iran, Italy, Japan and the Philippines, have also now reported deaths related to COVID-19.

Read: Student denied admission allegedly for not filling religion column; Kerala govt seeks report

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

Read: Kerala Guv: Protesting on roads for forcing Parliament to adopt resolution is 'terrorism'

Read: Louvre museum in Paris temporarily shuts down for a staff meeting over Coronavirus fears

(With ANI Inputs)