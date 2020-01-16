Estonia Extends Support To India's Candidature For UNSC's Non-permanent Membership

On Wednesday, Estonia Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he conveyed his country's support for India's candidature for the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2021-22.

Reinsalu called his meeting with the External Affairs Minister "very marvelous." saying that there was "no political agenda because India and Estonia's political relation is cloudless." The two foreign affairs leaders met on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi.

They extensively discussed various issues of mutual interest for further deepening the partnership between India and Estonia, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement. The ministry said that Reinsalu's visit will further strengthen bilateral relations between India and Estonia.

India's flagship global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics Raisina Dialogue began on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inaugural session at which seven former heads of state or government will share their views on important challenges facing the world.

The three-day conference will see the participation of 12 foreign ministers, including from Russia, Iran, Australia, Maldives, South Africa, Estonia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, Uzbekistan, and the European Union.

'Corporation in the digital field'

Estonia Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu also called India a 'rising star' in the global economy, stating that his country was looking for cooperation with New Delhi in the digital and cyber fields. "I know you are improving the system in India and we would be most delighted to share our experience. We should deepen our experiences," said Reinsalu.

"We would like to see cooperation in the digital and cyber areas [with India] because of the inspiring spirit of Indian entrepreneurship. We see India as a rising star in the global economy," said Reinsalu.

