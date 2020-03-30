'Every Science & Health Researcher Working To Find COVID-19 Cure,' Says Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Monday, addressed the media and informed about the efforts being undertaken by India to control the spread of Coronavirus. He also informed about his meeting with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and researchers from The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Addressing the press, the Health Minister said: "Today, we held a meeting with all the researchers from ICMR and researchers from CSIR. The meeting went on for 2.5 hours and we had a very intense discussion, and this meeting will benefit in terms of new drug discovery and other benefits as well."

" On January 7, China told the world about other countries getting affected by the deadly Coronavirus and since 8 January, we started taking measures to prevent Indians from COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, we are monitoring every situation. So far, only a few countries have contained the virus and India is one of them, now we have look for its cure. Every science and health researcher is trying hard to get more information about this virus," the Health Minister added.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 1071 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) and at least 29 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and a complete nationwide lockdown till April 14 has been imposed.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. Meanwhile, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

