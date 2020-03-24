The Debate
Dr Harsh Vardhan Condemns Ostracisation Of Doctors, Paramedics Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

General News

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that reports of doctors and paramedics being ostracised from residential complexes and societies are 'disturbing'

Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister of Health and Family Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday stated that reports of doctors and paramedics being ostracised from their residential complexes and societies are 'disturbing.' This comes after several reports of doctors and paramedics being secluded from their communities in Delhi, Noida, Warangal, and Chennai due to their line of duty had emerged. Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister said that the doctors and staff are taking all precautions to ensure they are not carriers of the infection in any way and urged people to motivate them. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also earlier called out landlords forcing paramedics to vacate their house. Kejriwal stated that the behaviour is wrong and the doctors are risking their lives to save other lives. Taking to Twitter, he also asked for the contact number of the landlords doing so to persuade them. 

Earlier, Air India and IndiGo airlines had also alleged that their employees are being ostracized due to their line of duty and despite taking all precautions in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus impact

Due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, the world economy at large is under an attack. The Indian economy has also suffered a massive setback due to the pandemic. The stock markets have hit a record rock bottom with a double circuit in a month. 

As a preventive measure of the lockdown, the government and private sector organisations, have been shut or operating at bare minimum capacity. PM Modi has announced a formation of an Economic Response Task Force that would curb the impact of the outbreak on the economy and will also bail out those citizens who have been affected by the deadly outbreak. 

