Dr Harsh Vardhan Condemns Ostracisation Of Doctors, Paramedics Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Union Minister of Health and Family Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday stated that reports of doctors and paramedics being ostracised from their residential complexes and societies are 'disturbing.' This comes after several reports of doctors and paramedics being secluded from their communities in Delhi, Noida, Warangal, and Chennai due to their line of duty had emerged. Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister said that the doctors and staff are taking all precautions to ensure they are not carriers of the infection in any way and urged people to motivate them.

I’m DEEPLY ANGUISHED to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida,Warangal,Chennai etc that DOCTORS & PARAMEDICS are being ostracised in residential complexes & societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing #COVID2019 infection. Pls don’t panic !#CoronavirusLockdown — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 24, 2020

All precautions are being taken by doctors & staff on #COVID2019 duty to ensure they’re not carriers of infection in anyway. Any harsh steps will demoralise them, derail the system.On Sunday,nation applauded their selfless services. It’s our bounden duty 2 keep their morale high — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 24, 2020

READ | Bar Council Of India Writes To PM Modi, CMs Of States; Seeks Financial Help For Lawyers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also earlier called out landlords forcing paramedics to vacate their house. Kejriwal stated that the behaviour is wrong and the doctors are risking their lives to save other lives. Taking to Twitter, he also asked for the contact number of the landlords doing so to persuade them.

READ | From 21-day Lockdown To Strengthening Healthcare System, Here Is PM Modi's Full Address

ये डॉक्टर हमारी जान बचा रहे हैं, अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल रहे हैं। इनके मकान मालिक ऐसा ना करें। ये ग़लत है। भगवान ना करे, कल अगर मकान मालिकों के परिवारों में किसी को करोना हो गया तो ये डॉक्टर ही काम आएँगे



Can the docs DM me contact nos of landlords? Let me try to persuade them https://t.co/noquI9U6eS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2020

Earlier, Air India and IndiGo airlines had also alleged that their employees are being ostracized due to their line of duty and despite taking all precautions in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief Measures For The Common Man Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus impact

Due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, the world economy at large is under an attack. The Indian economy has also suffered a massive setback due to the pandemic. The stock markets have hit a record rock bottom with a double circuit in a month.

As a preventive measure of the lockdown, the government and private sector organisations, have been shut or operating at bare minimum capacity. PM Modi has announced a formation of an Economic Response Task Force that would curb the impact of the outbreak on the economy and will also bail out those citizens who have been affected by the deadly outbreak.

READ | Here Are Services That Will Remain Operational And Suspended Under The 21-day Lockdown