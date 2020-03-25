COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan Warns Legal Action Against Violators Of Lockdown In India

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, it is important to follow all protocols issued by the Centre and violating them might result in legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This comes after PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Harsh Vardhan asserted the importance of following the protocol, adding that violators will face legal action under section 188 of the IPC.

"In order to protect ourselves and others, it is highly important that we follow all the protocols, guidelines and directions issued by the government, failing which may lead to legal actions under Section 188 of the IPC," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier today, a high-level meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was held at Nirman Bhawan under the chairpersonship of Health Minister Dr Vardhan. The GoM had a detailed deliberation on the prevention and management of COVID-19 in the meeting.

Guidelines for lockdown

On Tuesday, the MHA issued an order detailing guidelines for the nationwide lockdown. As per the order, all offices of the government barring for those providing essential services will remain shut. They will function with minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and the transport of the people working in this field will be permitted. All commercial establishments and private organizations will be closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps etc. The suspension of transport and hospitality services shall continue.

Moreover, legal action can be taken against a person who does not follow the quarantine period prescribed by local health authorities. Incident Commanders appointed by the District Magistrates will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their jurisdictions. An individual violating the containment measures can be proceeded against under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 520 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 112. Ten deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15, while announcing a Rs 15,000 crore relief package.

(with inputs from ANI)