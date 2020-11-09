Ex-Mizoram Governor Backs Arnab Goswami, Says 'he's Fighting For The Freedom Of Press'

Joining the growing support for Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has called out the Maharashtra government for its 'anti-democratic' governance. The senior BJP leader asserted that Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is fighting for the freedom of press and freedom of the people. Rajasekaran's remarks come as Arnab spends his sixth night in jail after being arrested illegally in a malicious case.

Speaking to Republic TV on Monday, the former Mizoram Governor said, "The state government is making all troubles for Arnab and also they are creating a situation where no press man or media people can criticise the government. So Arnab is fighting for the freedom of the press and also the freedom of the people."

As the nation continues to resound in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the petition #IndiaWithArnab has amassed more than 6 lakh signatories. People from all corners of the world have expressed solidarity with Arnab and continue to call out the Maharashtra Government's ongoing witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. Apart from voicing their concern for Arnab through the petition, people across the country have also taken to the streets demanding his immediate release. From Guwahati to Jaipur and Lucknow to Mumbai, people have come together to protest against the Maharashtra Police's unjust arrest of Arnab. Protestors in Mumbai have also warned to gherao the Mantralaya, if Arnab is not released.

Bombay HC rejects Arnab's bail plea

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved earlier in the day, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition within the next 4 days' time. While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail.

