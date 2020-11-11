'Excellent Response': Gurumurthy Praises Samyabrata Ray Goswami's Letter To Supreme Court

Protesting against the Supreme Court's decision to list Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's plea on Wednesday, SCBA President Dushyant Dave had written the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening - a letter that has been widely panned by members of the legal fraternity. Responding to the letter, Samyabrata Ray Goswami also wrote to the Apex court's Secretary-General saying that Dushyant Dave is attempting to cause prejudice to the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s petition in the by his "selective outrage." Noted veteran journalist and RSS Ideologue S Gurumurthy has now opined on Samyabrata Ray Goswami's letter.

'Excellent response to Dushyant Dave'

Political commentator and Editor of Thuglak magazine S Gurumurthy took to Twitter to praise Samyabrata Ray Goswami's response and wrote, "Excellent response to Dushyant Dave, for which there can be really no response."

Excellent response to Dushyant Dave, for which there can be really no response https://t.co/ZHEJRVYx0O — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) November 11, 2020

"Today, when I read Shri Dave’s letter, I am shocked and horrified at the extent to which certain vested interests are at work. Neither do I know Shri Dave, nor have I ever met him. However, the selective targeting of my husband’s petition by Shri Dave shall have to be opposed by me, given his silence on other matters which were taken up by this Hon’ble Supreme Court in its wisdom with urgency in the past," Samyabrata Ray Goswami's letter said.

"As terrifyingly, by making repulsive insinuations regarding the wielding of influence over the highest judicial officers of this country, I believe Shri Dave has attempted to tarnish the reputation, the integrity, and the independence of the great institution of the judiciary and has also attempted to cause prejudice to the free and fair course of justice," it added.

Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail

Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

On Wednesday, after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea, the top court listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday. A two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee shall hear the case at 10:30 am.

