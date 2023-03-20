Delhi Excise Policy: ED Grills K Kavitha For 10 Hrs; BRS Neta Summoned Again On Mar 21

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC K Kavitha left the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) office on Monday after more than 10 hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy, which has now been scrapped.

Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, reached ED headquarters in the national capital at around 10:30 am and her questioning began at 11 am and she left the agency's office at around 9.15 pm.

Sources privy to the development told Republic that K Kavitha has been summoned again for questioning on Tuesday, March 21.

The 44-year-old was first quizzed in the case on March 11. She was summoned again on March 16, which she skipped citing a pending petition before the Supreme Court of India for relief against ED action in the case.

K Kavitha leaves ED office

#WATCH | Delhi: BRS MLC K Kavitha leaves from ED office.



She arrived at the ED office earlier today after the agency summoned her in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/beIs8v2yW1 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

The anti-money laundering agency dismissed her assertion and asked her to depose on March 20. The apex court will hear the petition on March 24.

During the last questioning, Kavitha was confronted with the statements made by businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, an accused in the case. Her statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The BRS leader has claimed that she has done nothing wrong and accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "using" ED as the party could not gain a "backdoor entry" into Telangana.

So far, ED has arrested 12 people in the case, including ex-Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia.