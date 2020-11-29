'Face Masks Like Fabric Vaccines, Must Be Worn Even After Vaccine Is Ready': ICMR Chief

The health protocols that have been imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place for a long time, and safety norms such as wearing of masks will have to be followed even after a vaccine is available, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief professor Balram Bhargava on Saturday.

While speaking about India's rapid progress in the development of the Coronavirus vaccine, Bhargava said that the government aims to provide shots to 30 crore people by July 2021. He also stated that India will develop vaccines not just for itself, but for 60% of the developing nations. A total of 24 manufacturing units and 19 firms will be engaged in developing the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, the ICMR chief emphasized that face covers work like a vaccine and will have to be worn even after the vaccine is developed. He added that masks play an important role in keeping people safe who have recovered from the disease.

READ | PM Modi Concludes COVID Vaccine Tour, Asserts 'India's Duty To Assist Other Countries'

READ | COVID-19: India To Produce Over 100 Million Doses Of Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine

'A vaccine is not enough for pandemic'

Balram Bhargava said five vaccine candidates are undergoing trials in India, of which two are being developed by the country while three are from abroad. However, he said, vaccines would not be enough to control the pandemic and Covid-19 guidelines like wearing a mask and maintaining social distance will have to be followed for a long time.

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday, visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at various facilities in these cities. PM visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Currently, the top vaccine candidates - Covaxin and Covishield - both are in the Phase 3 trials whereas Zydus Cadila is working on a DNA-based vaccine which commenced its Phase 2 clinical trials in August.

READ | 'COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Administered Within 3-4 Weeks Once Available': Satyendra Jain

READ | PM Modi At His 1st Stop Of 3-city COVID Vaccine Tour, Meets Scientists At Zydus Cadila Lab