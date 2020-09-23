Facebook Vs AAP: SC Gives A Week To Delhi Govt As Ajit Mohan Refuses Summons For 3rd Time

Amid the tussle between Facebook India and Delhi government over Delhi riots, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, issued a notice to the Delhi government's peace and harmony committee on Mohan's petition. The respondents will have to counter his plea within a week, as the three-judge SC bench comprising of Justices- Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Aniruddha Bose and Krishna Murari noted that the Committee will not hold a meeting on the petition until further order. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 15.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 56 lakh mark; Rajya Sabha cut-short

SC notifies Kejriwal govt on Facebook plea

Supreme Court issues notice on Facebook India's VP and MD, Ajit Mohan, gives one week time to the respondent to file counter affidavit. SC recorded that Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee will not hold a meeting, till further orders. Next date of hearing October 15. https://t.co/oNuusIXiEQ — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Facebook India head moves apex court challenging Delhi Assembly summons

Arguments in Court

Facebook has contested in its plea that the Delhi Assembly's committee does not have the authority to compel him to appear before it as there was already a parliamentary panel probing into the issue. Representing the Delhi government's committee, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that Mohan was being summoned only as a witness and no coercive actions were taken against him. He further reminded the Court that Mohan was summoned at 3 PM by the committee and assured he will file an affidavit addressing all issues.

Delhi govt's peace committee to summon Facebook officials over 'inaction on hate speech'

Delhi Assembly's peace committee summons FB chief

The panel headed by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha had on Tuesday issued a warning to Facebook India after Mohan failed to appear before the committee for its third hearing, despite having been summoned. The committee had earlier said Facebook was in contempt of the Delhi Assembly and gave the social media company a “final warning” to heed the summons and appear before it, dismissing a letter sent by executives of the firm, declining to present themselves before the panel. These summons were issued after a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report alleged Facebook's selective practice of applying 'anti-hate speech' rules. The committee had claimed to receive multiple complaints of hate-speech after the gruesome riots in February killing 53.

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die 8 days before schedule as COVID infections among MPs rise

Ajit Mohan appears before IT panel

Earlier this month, Ajit Mohan had appeared before a parliamentary panel called to discuss the alleged "misuse of social media platforms", against the backdrop of the larger row over the social-media platform's hate-speech policy. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology - headed by Shashi Tharoor was convened to hear Facebook's views on the subject of "safeguarding citizens' rights" along with "prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms"; including special emphasis on women security in the digital space, as per the agenda of the meeting. The committee's report is yet to be filed as Tharoor had claimed the meeting was inconclusive after two days.