Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die 8 Days Before Schedule As COVID Infections Among MPs Rise

Amid the Opposition boycotting Parliament and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die for the Monsoon Session on Wednesday. The monsoon session was scheduled from September 14 to October 1, but it had to be cut short due to the spread of the virus. As of date over 34 parliamentarians have been infected by COVID-19. Lok Sabha too is likely to be adjourned tonight, as per sources.

On Monday, the Upper House suspended MPs - Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain - till the end of the session, after they created ruckus in the House during the Farm Bills' debate. All 8 MPs are squatted outside parliament protesting their suspension, with most Opposition parties like AAP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Trinamool slamming their suspension. Commenting on their suspension, Vice President Naidu advised, "Throwing papers and rule-book is not the way. I suggest the members introspect".

While opposing the two bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien marched up to the well of the house and attempted to tear the rule book and rip the mic off the house Chair. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Rajeev Satav stormed the well and stood on the table in front of the Chair and raised slogans like 'down with dictatorship', while clapping. In other videos, Singh is also seen angrily manhandling a marshal by grabbing his neck when he tried to stop his path to the well, before O'Brien stopped Singh's path. The Rajya Sabha TV feed was temporarily cut off amid the chaos.

On September 19, a Business Advisory Committee had met to discuss possible curtailment of the monsoon session. Speaking to ANI after the meeting, a participant stated that the decision has been left to the discretion of the Speaker. Several MPs had expressed concerns of COVID-19 stating 'Can't risk lives'.

23 MPs test COVID+ve on Day 1

On day one of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, 17 MPs have tested COVID-19 positive as they underwent the mandatory test on Monday - forcing them to skip the session. As per ANI, these 17 Lok Sabha MPs include BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Singh Sahib and six Rajya Sabha MPs. Prior to the session, five members of the Lok Sabha tested positive even before the commencement of the Monsoon Session. As of date, 34 lawmakers have tested positive since late last week.