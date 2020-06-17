Faceoff With China At LAC: All 4 Injured Jawans Now Stable Confirms Indian Army

In a heartening development on Wednesday, the Indian Army announced that all 4 injured personnel in the faceoff with China at the Line of Actual Control are now stable. This development comes a day after the Indian Army confirmed that the troops from both sides have disengaged at the Galwan area. Earlier in the day, Army Chief General MM Naravane and all ranks of the forces saluted the sacrifice of the martyred soldiers and extended condolences to their families.

The violent clash at LAC

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am. Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers earlier in the day, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. The PM has convened an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the present situation at the LAC.

China accused of taking pre-mediated action

In a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed the protest of the Indian government in the strongest terms on the violent faceoff in the Galwan Valley. Mentioning that the Chinese side had sought to erect a structure on the Indian side of the LAC in violation of all agreements, Jaishankar remarked that the former took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. Underlining that this would have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship, he urged China to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. During the discussion, it was agreed that neither side would take any action to escalate matters and would ensure the implementation of the disengagement understanding of June 6.