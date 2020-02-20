Fadnavis Alleges Conspiracy In Poll Affidavit Case, Promises Revelations At 'right Time'

After a Nagpur court granted bail to former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, the latter hinted at a political conspiracy in the poll affidavit case. He promised to reveal more details about this at the right time. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis explained the developments in the case. Thereafter, he contended that there was no reason for him to conceal any case. Finally, the former Maharashtra CM expressed hope that the judiciary would render him justice.

On being asked about the possibility of political vendetta, Devendra Fadnavis remarked, “I won’t talk about it now. Because the case is in the court now. Yes, I know who is behind this. I will reveal this at the right time.”

He added, “I won in the trial court, High Court. But the Supreme Court sent back the case to the CJM court. That’s why I appeared before it today. The case contains Section 125- something that affects the election by concealing facts. I maintain that all cases against me so far are pertaining to agitations. There is no private case. These cases have happened for the people’s cause. So, there is no need to hide them. My lawyer has prepared the affidavit and we will put forth these arguments before the court. It is my belief that the court will render me justice.”

The case against Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis had contested the 2014 Assembly election from the Nagpur South West constituency. As per the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a candidate is supposed to compulsorily list information about pending criminal cases, charges framed by a court and convictions. The complainant Satish Ukey claimed that the former Maharashtra CM had failed to disclose two pending criminal cases against him.

Setting aside the Bombay HC verdict exonerating Fadnavis on October 1, 2019, a Supreme Court bench comprising former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Deepak Gupta, and Aniruddha Bose remitted the matter to the trial court for fresh consideration. In November 2019, the Nagpur police had delivered summons, issued by a local court to the former Maharashtra CM. On Tuesday, a three-judge SC bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, Deepak Gupta, and Aniruddha Bose reserved its verdict on Fadnavis’ review plea against the October 1 SC order.

