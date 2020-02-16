Fadnavis Dares Sena-NCP-Cong 'fight Elections Combinedly Today', Denies BJP Breaking MVA

Daring the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance to fight combinedly against the BJP, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, denied any attempts to bring down the Sena-NCP-Congress government, while addressing a Maha BJP Adhiveshan rally in Navi Mumbai. He asked CM Uddhav Thackeray if he had promised Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray to become CM by allying with NCP-Congress. Fadnavis had previously vowed that he will not rest till the 'Shiv Sangram' - BJP- Shiv Sena is back in power.

BJP dares MVA to fight elections

"We don't even dream of pulling your government down. But if you have guts, come and fight an election today. You three fight together and we will see what people want and whom they bring to power," said Fadnavis adding," I want to ask Uddhav - Did you promise Balasaheb that you will get a Sena CM by getting along with Cong-NCP? If you would have promised this, he would have never forgiven you."

Talking about NCP chief Sharad Pawar's issue against the transfer of the Elgaar Parishad case from Maharashtra police to the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the former CM said, "The way the urban Naxal issue came up, Pune police had got evidence against all of them and they were denied bail. Even then, Pawar wants an SIT to probe into the case. Pawar is terrified that the truth will come out if the NIA takes over the case".

Thackeray-Pawar clashes

This statement a day after Thackeray challenged the BJP to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government if they can. The BJP had claimed that "Maharashtra government will collapse before completing its tenure of five years owing to infighting". Thackeray and Pawar have locked horns over the transfer of the Elgaar Parishad case from the Maharashtra police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A day after the Maharashtra government allowed the transfer, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said that the CM had the right to do so. Disapproving the move, he said that the Maharashtra government should not have accepted the Centre's demand. While Thackeray opposed the Centre's decision to transfer the case to the NIA without consulting it, he differed from Pawar that the 'previous govt was against dissent'. Shiv Sena too was part of the previous Fadnavis government.

