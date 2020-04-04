COVID-19 Crisis: Families Of Punjab Policemen Prepare 33,000 Ration Packets, 800 Masks

In a bid to fight against coronavirus pandemic, the family members of Rupnagar policemen are making face masks at home along with packing dry ration for the poor families in the district. While the policemen are on duty for 14 to 16 hours a day, their families have shown all support to fight coronavirus. While speaking to a local media outlet, senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapan Sharma said that 800 masks made in last one week have already been handed out at checkpoints while nearly 33,000 packets of dry ration had also been distributed in slum areas and to the migrant labourers.

He said, “Together we stand stronger. This is the message that families of Ropar policemen are out to convey”. Further adding that each family has also contributed Rs 500 towards the battle against the deadly virus.

READ: 9 Of 14 Coronavirus Patients Cured In Ladakh

As per reports, out of almost 100 families, about 30 families have come forward to help. Family members including spouses, children and even parents are making masks on their sewing machines at homes and community centres. They are participating in a bid to ease the burden on policemen by making packs to of ration donated by non-governmental organisations and the general public.

ASI Jagtar Singh's wife Sukhwinder Kaur said, "It is our duty to extend support. We couldn't think of anything better than make masks to keep our men in khaki safe in these tough times”.

READ: Coronavirus Patients Responding Well To Treatment In Kashmir Hospital, Say Doctors

ASI Vinod Kumar's wife Praveen Kaur said, “Lending a hand, even if little, means huge in this time of uncertainty. Also, this imbibes in our children the value of standing with everyone in difficult times with doing as much as they can”.

Lovepreet Kaur, the daughter of ASI Jagir Singh, said, "Packing ration may not mean much in ordinary times but at moments like these when policemen are overworked each little help counts. I am glad that we are taking a little bit of the burden off the shoulders of the force by our contribution”.

READ: Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown, Delhi Police Lend A Helping Hand To Women In Labour

Coronavirus outbreak

Currently, India has more than 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 86 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 204 countries and has infected more than one million people.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 59,000 lives worldwide as of April 4. Out of the total infections, more than 200,000 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image source: Unsplash)

READ: 6 CISF Personnel Test Coronavirus Positive Near Mumbai