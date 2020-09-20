Haryana Farmers Stage 'symbolic Protest'; Call For Nationwide Agitation Against Farm Bills

Agitated with the passage of Farm Bills 2020, farmers under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union stage a 3-hour protest in Kurukshetra on Sunday. This protest comes after vehement objection and clamouring from the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday as it passed two farm bills via a voice vote.

Speaking to ANI, a protester said that the farmers will back the Haryana Bandh if the government doesn't listen, adding that they will announce a nationwide protest.

"It was a symbolic protest. If the government doesn't listen to us we'll back Haryana bandh on September 25. We'll hold a meeting on September 27 in Delhi and announce nationwide protest."

Rajya Sabha passes Farm Bills 2020

Amid vehement objection and clamouring from the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday has passed two farm bills via a voice vote. The upper house has passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protest by the Opposition. All three bills had sailed through the Lok Sabha on September 17. The contention bills have been excoriated by the Opposition and have been termed as 'anti-farmer'.

The three central laws, promulgated through ordinances are facing massive protests by farmers groups in Haryana, UP, and other parts of the country after it was alleged that the ordinances would leave them at the mercy of market forces.

Oppositions protest

The Opposition had launched a high-intensity attack on the Centre in Rajya Sabha on Sunday as the bills were tabled for discussion in the upper house. Opposing the bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Congress MPs were outraged when YSRCP MP VV Reddy backed the bill and said that there was no reason for Congress to oppose the bills, adding that Congress is a party of 'Dalals' (middlemen). He seemingly said that to take a jibe on Congress as the bills seek to end the mechanism of middlemen in the agricultural sector where farmers need be dependant on the middlemen to sell their produce; however, they would have the option to seek middlemen if they wish to.

