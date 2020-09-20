Punjab Farmers Reach Zirakpur For Tractor Rally As Agriculture Bills Moved In Rajya Sabha

In order to protest against the Agriculture Bills which have been passed by the Lok Sabha, the workers of Punjab Youth Congress as well as the farmers have reached the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in Zirakpur on Sunday. They will be a part of a tractor rally from Zirakpur to Delhi to demonstrate against the farm bills. In Haryana, over 15 farmer unions will hold a protest against the new reforms as well. On the other hand, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be presenting the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in the Rajya Sabha today.

Punjab: Workers of Punjab Youth Congress & farmers arrive at Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in Zirakpur to take part in tractor rally from Zirakpur to Delhi, against #AgricultureBills. pic.twitter.com/2gFgbESrde — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Farmers protest against Agriculture Bills

Farmers of Haryana and Punjab took to streets on Sunday to oppose the Agriculture Bills which are to being moved to the Rajya Sabha for approval. As the situation continues to get heated the tractor rally from Zirakpur to Delhi is also set to begin soon as the Punjab Youth Congress workers have arrived at the national highway along with the farmers and farmer unions for the demonstration. A team of Police personnel has been deployed at Sadopur border in Ambala to maintain law and order, ahead of the protest call from the farmers of Haryana.

Haryana's Ambala Range IG Y Puran Kumar said, "16-17 farmers' associations in Haryana have given a protest call. Law and order situation will be maintained at all costs." "Barricading in place here as Bharatiya Kisan Union has given a call for protest. We have sufficient forces present here," said Ambala SP Abhiskeh Jorwal.

Haryana: Police deployment at Sadopur border in Ambala, in view of farmers' protest against #AgricultureBills



Ambala SP Abhiskeh Jorwal says, "Barricading in place here as Bharatiya Kisan Union has given a call for protest. We have sufficient forces present here." pic.twitter.com/a4LfTbRWIJ — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Earlier the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee had called for a 'rail roko' protest from September 24 to 26. Following this nearly 31 farmer unions in Punjab came together to support a 'band' scheduled for September 25 aimed at opposing the Agriculture Bills. The farmer bodies held a meeting in this regard at Moga on Saturday. This agitation garnered support from several other farmer unions including Bharti Kisan Union, Kirti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union, BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Kadiyan), BKU (Sidhupur), BKU (Doaba) and BKU (Dakunda).

On Saturday the farmer bodies in Punjab also held a demonstration in Amritsar. Speaking about the situation the leader of a farmer union, Gurbachan Singh Chabba said, "We are protesting and have burned the effigy of the government. If these bills, which are against the farmers of Punjab, are passed in the Parliament then the farmers will be destroyed and the Mandi system as well. These bills are anti-farmer and should not be passed in the Rajya Sabha. The bills are for enabling loot by big corporates and companies. We are protesting against this."

Agriculture Bill in Lok Sabha

In a debate in Lok Sabha, the Union Agriculture Minister claimed that the legislation will put an end to the 'licence raj', making the farmers free to sell their produce as per their choice. Several parties including Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal along with BSP opposed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020. The agriculture ordinances were passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday while the Agriculture Minister attempted to ease the strong opposition of the bill and said, "Both these acts will empower the agricultural economy."

