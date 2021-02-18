Farm Unions Call For 4-hour Nationwide 'Rail Roko'; Railway Steps Up Security

Kisan Andolan Committee spokesperson Jagtar Singh Bajwa said to avoid inconvenience to rail passengers during 'Rail Roko' protest on February 18 there will be arrangements for refreshment. Seeking the repeal of the three farm laws passed by Parliament several farm organizations announced 'Rail Roko' protest.

We will carry out a peaceful protest in the nationwide 'Rail Roko' program on Feb 18 from 12 noon to 4 pm. We'll offer refreshments to the passengers to avoid inconvenience: Jagtar Singh Bajwa, spokesperson of Kisan Andolan Committee, Ghazipur border — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

Bajwa added that passengers will be welcomed with flower garlands.

"We will welcome trains and passengers with flower garlands. We have intensified the campaign to keep farmers active on social media. We instructed dozens of farmers today and also created their profiles on social media," he added.

On February 18, the farmer unions have called for a nationwide Rail Roko protest from 12 pm to 4 pm against the three contentious farm laws. With the focus on states like Punjab, Haryana, UP and West Bengal, 20 additional companies of Railway Protection Special Force across the country have been deployed by the Railway.

Rajkumar Chahar Urges farmers to avoid Rail Roko

On Wednesday, BJP's National Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar urged the common farmers to refrain from participating in the railway blockade as he alleged that people who are unable to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi electorally are spreading propaganda and rumours.

Farmers' protest continues unabated

Farmers are protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the new farm laws. In order to intensify the agitation, the umbrella body of agitating farm unions - the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on February 11 asserted that it will hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' across the country against the three farm laws. SKM stated that it will not call off the ongoing protest until its demands to cancel the laws and legal guarantee for MSP on their produce are met. SKM has also called for a Rail Roko (Railway blockade) across the country on February 18 from noon to 4 pm. The Centre held ten rounds of deliberations with farmers to allay their apprehensions. The Centre has also stayed the implementation of laws for 18 months and given assurance on the continuance of MSP mechanism. The agitating farmers' unions, however, remain adamant on their demand for a complete repeal of the laws. The agitating Unions have also refused to participate in the Supreme Court-appointed panel to solicit the views of the farm unions and the Centre.

