'Ramayan' actor Sunil Lahri slams Rihanna's tweet on farmers, says 'no right to interfere'

The international support for the ongoing farmer protests against the Centre’s farm laws has sparked mixed reactions. While a section was pleased about the impasse reaching well-known names abroad like Rihanna, renowned artists and sportspersons asserted their ‘India Together’ stand. The latest celebrity to express displeasure on it was Sunil Lahri, who said that no foreigner had the 'right' to talk on India’s issues.

Sunil Lahri on international support for farners

Sunil Lahri, known for his role as Lakshman in Ramayan serial, took to Twitter to express his views. He tweeted, “Rihanna or any other foreigner or country does not have any right to interfere in farmers' movement. Nation is capable to solve their own problems."

Rihanna ya Kisi Aur videshi ya desh ko Hamare Desh Ke Kisan Andolan ya Kisi bhi mamle Mein dakhal dene ka koi Hak Nahin Hai, Desh Saksham hai apni problem ko solve karne ke liye — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) February 6, 2021

Previously, his co-star Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in the serial, had fumed at the violence that had taken place in Delhi on Republic Day. He had then termed it as a 'conspiracy' to tarnish the nation and hit out at the 'anti-nationals.'

किसानों के प्रदर्शन के नाम पर आज 26 जनवरी के दिन देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में जो हुआ उससे कृषि प्रधान देश के अन्नदाता की शर्मसार कर देने वाली छवि पूरी दुनिया के सामने पहुँची है. इस तरह के उग्र और हिंसक प्रदर्शन देखकर लगता है, कि कुछ देश विरोधी शक्तियाँ है जो घातक एजेंडा चला रहीं हैं — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, more support poured in for farmers from international celebrities. Veteran actor Susan Sarandon and actor-host Jameela Jamil expressed their support to the protesting farmers. The latter even alleged that she was being harassed with death and rape threats on social media since she expressed her support for the farmers.

The posts came amid strong statements for and against the tweets of Rihanna and Greta Thunberg.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Lata Mangeshkar were the other stars from the film industry who had used 'India Together' as the international celebrities, also including the likes of Mia Khalifa, Lilly Singh and Jay Sean made headlines.

Before them, Kangana Ranaut has been vocal in supporting the government in the farm laws and criticising the celebrities who were supporting the protests. The actress did not mince her words in calling the protestors as 'terrorists.'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Sonam K Ahuja, among others have expressed their support to the protesting farmers. Diljit was involved in a verbal duel with Kangana again after Rihanna tweeted in support of the farmers. He also posted a music video in praise of the international popstar,

