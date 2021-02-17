Rajkumar Chahar Urges Common Farmers Not To Take Part In Rail Roko, Points Out 'anarchy'

A day ahead of the nation-wide Rail Roko Andolan by agitating farmers' unions, BJP's National Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar on Wednesday urged the common farmers to refrain from participating in the railway blockade as he alleged that people who are unable to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi electorally are spreading propaganda and rumours.

Chahar, Lok Sabha MP from UP's Fatehpur Sikri constituency, asserted that BJP will reach out to farmers and clear their confusion about farm laws while informing them about the benefits of the reforms brought by Modi government.

"Common farmer will not take part in the rail roko programme. I urge common farmers not to participate in it. You have seen earlier what kind of anarchy has taken place within this movement. People of one party are sending their workers in farmers' protest. People whose political ground has been eroded, who have not been able to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi are spreading propaganda and creating confusion among farmers," Chahar said while addressing media.

He further stated that the opposition is resorting to spreading rumours as farmers are mainly from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the states which are scheduled for assembly elections next year.

"The only reason the Opposition is creating confusion is that elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in 2022. If the farm laws get implemented, farmers will start getting the benefits and they will stand exposed. Our duty is to remove confusion from farmers' minds. We will be going to the village together and talk to the farmers," he said while attacking the opposition.

Commenting on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's statement on sugarcane farmers' plight and the accusation of Centre not paying the dues of Sugarcane farmers, BJP leader said, "She has become a farmer just now. Her husband captured thousands of acres of farmers' land during Congress tenure at the centre. She should first ask her husband to return the land to the farmers."

READ | Pro-Khalistan SFJ Unmasks Itself; Demands 'Punjab's Liberation' & Sanctions Against India

READ | Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Seek Details On 'toolkit' From Google, Twitter & Zoom

Farmers' protest continues unabated

Farmers are protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the new farm laws. In order to intensify the agitation, the umbrella body of agitating farm unions - the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on February 11 asserted that it will hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' across the country against the three farm laws. SKM stated that it will not call off the ongoing protest until its demands to cancel the laws and legal guarantee for MSP on their produce are met. SKM has also called for a Rail Roko (Railway blockade) across the country on February 18 from noon to 4 pm. The Centre held ten rounds of deliberations with farmers to allay their apprehensions. The Centre has also stayed the implementation of laws for 18 months and given assurance on the continuance of MSP mechanism. The agitating farmers' unions, however, remain adamant on their demand for a complete repeal of the laws. The agitating Unions have also refused to participate in the Supreme Court-appointed panel to solicit the views of the farm unions and the Centre.

(with ANI inputs)

READ | Indian High Commission In London Writes To UK MP Webbe On Farmer Protest Misinformation

READ | Giriraj Singh Takes Jibe In Italian Over Rahul Gandhi's 'set Up Fisheries Ministry' Gaffe