Farm Unions To Observe 'Pagdi Sambhal' Day On Feb 23 Amid Protests Against Agrarian Laws

On Friday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced that 'Pagdi Sambhal' Day will be observed on February 23 in the memory of Bhagat Singh's uncle Chacha Ajit Singh. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organisations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. It stated that that this day will be celebrated to assert the self-respect of farmers drawing inspiration from a 1906 movement against agricultural laws introduced by the Colonial British government.

In a statement, SKM said, "The song "Pagdi Sambhal", written by Banke Dayal, editor of the weekly Zhang Sial, was a precursor to the peasant movement against agricultural laws by Colonial British Govt in 1906. The reflections of the movement that Chacha Ajit Singh had started at that time can be observed in this farmers' movement as well. It is an appeal to all farmers to participate in this program by placing poster-banner of Chacha Ajit Singh on tractors and other vehicles and by wearing green turban."

Read: Amit Shah Gives CAA Implementation Assurance; Says 'undemocratic To Seek Farm Law Repeal'

Paying tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, it stressed that he is the inspiration for the farm stir. Moreover, the SKM dubbed the statements made by Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel as a "disgrace" to the farmers' struggle. Lauding the increasing participation of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, it exuded confidence in the movement getting stronger.

Read: Yogi Slams SP's Criticism On Farm Laws; Points At Closure Of Sugar Mills By Akhilesh Govt

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the impasse between farmers and the Centre.

Read: R-Day Violence: Delhi Police Arrests 152 People; Farm Union Leaders Respond To Notices