Farmers Continue To Protest Amid Delhi Rains & Biting Cold Weather; Say 'we Are Hopeful'

As the farmers' protest against Centre's 3 contentious farm bills enters 37th day amid Delhi rains and freezing temperature, the agitating farmers said, "we are staying on streets in such harsh weather conditions away from our family. We are hopeful that the government will accept our demands tomorrow." This statement from the protestors come ahead of the next round of talks between farmers and the Government on January 4.

Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms on Sunday morning. The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 20 and 8 degree Celsius respectively in the national capital, the Department said in its forecast.

Centre agrees on 2 out of 4 demands of farmers

The last round of discussions between the Centre and the farmers' unions ended on December 30, 2020. The nearly 5-hour long deliberations ended inconclusively forcing another round which has been scheduled on January 4. The 4-point agenda set by the farmers' unions was tabled in the meeting, with the government conceding to two demands, the Union Agriculture Minister confirmed.

The Centre has agreed to keep farmers out of the ambit of the penalty for stubble burning and has also conceded to the demand of not going ahead with the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020. As per sources, during the meeting, the government had told the farmers that the demands and issues related to the 3 agricultural laws can be discussed by forming a committee while explaining the long process of making and abolishing laws.

The Union Government maintained that the laws will not be repealed, but agreed to talk on MSP later, asking the farmers to stop their agitation, once again. Amid the talks, Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash joined the 40 farm union leaders to partake in their langar during the lunch break, in a friendly gesture to the farmers.

Farmers' protest continues

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the 3 Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. PM Modi has also released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

(With ANI inputs)