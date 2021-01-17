'Farmers Forced To Agitate As Opposition In Country Is Weak,' Says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Amid the long-standing deadlock over the Farm Laws and the agitation which has lasted over 50 days, Bhartiya Kisan Union's (BKU) Rakesh Tikait jibed that if the 'Opposition had played its role, the farmers today would not have to sit on protest.' Calling the farmers' protest an 'ideological revolution, Tikat said, "If the opposition would have played its role, the farmers would not have to agitate. The opposition of this country is weak, hence the farmers are forced to agitate." The BKU spokesperson also confirmed that the farmers would continue to sit at the Delhi birders, till the three Farm Laws were not repealed.

"If a few lakh farmers are camping at the borders of Delhi, why is the government not repealing the Farm Laws? I think the agitation will continue... Protesting farmers will not return to their homes till the new farm laws are repealed," he said claiming that more than 550 farmers unions of the nation had joined the movement.

BKU's warning ahead of R-Day

Earlier in the day, BKU issued a warning to the Uttar Pradesh Government, saying that if they tried to stop their tractor rally on January 26, they will push the Zila heads into 'house arrest'. "Till January 26, all the farmers will stay on the roads, as per the instructions of Rakesh Tikait. We are all prepared with our women, children, and tractors. We will start off on January 24-25 only. If they try to stop us they can put us behind bars otherwise we will put every Zila head under house arrest. All the captains of the Zila who are troubling us can either let us pass, or put us in jail otherwise every SSP of the Zilas, be it Bulandshahr or Gautam Buddh Nagar, will we keep them hidden in their homes," said BKU District President (Bulandshahr) Guddu Pradhan.

With 10 rounds of Centre-farmer talks ending in a stalemate, the Supreme Court-appointed panel is all set to hold its first meeting over the three Farm Laws on January 19. This also comes against the backdrop of the recusal of BKU President Bhupinder Singh Mann from the SC panel which has left the 4-member committee standing with three members namely-- agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and Shetkari Sanghatana president, Anil Ghanwat. Farmer Union BKU has also moved the SC against the panel.

(With Agency Inputs)