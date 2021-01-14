Will Take Out Tractor Rally On R-Day, Hoist Flag At Amar Jawan Jyoti: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

With the farmer unions reaffirming their decision to carry out a tractor parade on January 26, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday stated that the kisans had planned to take out their parallel procession from Red Fort to Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

"We've learnt that the Republic Day parade has been shortened in distance. We can take out our farmer parade from Lal Quila to India Gate, this will be a historical parade. Our parades will meet at the Amar jawan Jyoti," said Rakesh Tikait.

"Our plan for January 26, is to take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate and to hoist the flag where we meet at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. It will be a historic scene where from one side we will have 'kisan' and the other side 'jawan'," he added.

Moreover, speaking on the next round of Centre-farmer talks, Tikait said, "We will speak to government on Friday. Only the government can repeal the laws, only the government can bring a law on MSP, only the government can enact the Swaminathan Committee, so we will speak to them."

Read: Farmer Unions To Discuss Republic Day Tractor Parade Plan; some Open To Talks With Centre

Read: Kisan Union Leaders Laud Bhupinder Mann's Recusal; Say 'SC-panel No Longer Credible'

BKU chief recuses himself from SC panel

Declining the Supreme Court's 4-member panel over the Farm Laws, the farmer leaders have decided to continue with their tractor rally on January 26, carrying a parallel Republic Day Parade. Earlier in the day, in a massive development, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann who was appointed to the Supreme Court committee to speak to the farmers to end the deadlock over the agrarian reforms recused himself from the panel.

In a letter, Bhupinder Singh Mann said that he will not consider any offer in order to "not compromise with the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country." He also said that he will stand with farmers of the country and is recusing himself in light of the "sentiments and apprehensions amongst farm unions and farmers."

After his resignation, the committee stands comprising three members namely-- agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and Shetkari Sanghatana president, Anil Ghanwat. This panel has been asked to submit its recommendations pertaining to the Farm Laws to the top court within two months from the date of its first sitting.

Read: 'Racing Tractors As Rehearsal For Jan 26 Parade': BKU's Rakesh Tikait On Tractor Rally

Read:Parallel To Republic Day Parade, Protesting Farmers Plan 'Kisan Tractor Parade' On Jan 26