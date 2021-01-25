Farmers Plan To March To The Parliament On Feb 1, Day When FM Will Present Budget 2021

Ahead of the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally, Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal, announced that farmers will march on foot towards Parliament on February 1 - the Union Budget presentation day, from different locations in Delhi. Pal added that the Republic Day parade too will not end on 26 January, will go beyond it on February 27. Incidentally, Delhi, Haryana, and UP police have permitted to carry out a rally on 26 January only.

Farmers to march on Parliament

On February 1, we will march on foot towards Parliament in Delhi from different locations: Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union



Farmers' Republic Day parade

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have come to an agreement with the Delhi police to hold their Republic Day tractor rallies beginning from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders - proceed towards Haryana or Uttar Pradesh before returning back to the starting points covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively.

Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha have been asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. The unions have instructed that the parade should be carried out peacefully, no display of political flags, no loudspeakers without permission, no trolleys, animals, carts, no weapons or firearms. Moreover, the Delhi Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the rally on Republic Day from noon to 5 pm. Protests have continued for 62 days till date.

Paperless Union Budget 2021

Meanwhile, the scheduled day for the farmers' march to parliament is on the same day Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first 'Paperless Budget 2021'. The Centre decided not to print documents related to the Union Budget for the fiscal beginning of April (FY 2021-22). All MPs will get soft copies of the budget and Economic Survey that contains an account of the state of the economy. The Budget documents will be available on the Mobile App - “Union Budget Mobile App” after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February 2021. The two-part Union Budget session will start from January 29 till February 15 and the second session will take place between 8 March and 8 April.

