All You Need To Know About Applying For A FASTag For Your Car

A recent study between the logistics firm TCI and IIM-Kolkata revealed that huge losses are suffered along with additional cost of fuel consumption due to delays while travelling. To mitigate these losses and reduce the time spent waiting at toll collection booths, the Government of India launched an electronic toll collection system, which makes tax collection at toll booths a digitized, and therefore faster process. It is at these tolls that the FASTags come into the picture. Let us understand how to get FASTag and how they help.

Also Read | 1.10 Cr FASTags Issued Till Date For Electronic Toll Collection On National Highways

Why is a FASTag needed at all?

The basic purpose of the FASTag system is that one will not have to wait at a toll booth to pay their toll tax anymore. When the FASTag registration system is completed, the varying amounts of toll tax for the car will be deducted automatically without slowing down the traffic system at all. This initiative is meant to save time and keep the traffic moving at all times. As an addition to this initiative, the government introduced the FASTag operation to take the digitization of the toll collection system one step further and improve the whole process manifold. The government has also made it mandatory for all personnel with vehicles to procure FASTags for their vehicles within 2019. So if anyone is wondering how to get FASTag, here are the instructions they need to follow.

Also Read | Gadkari Bats For IT, E-governance, Praises FASTag System

How can you get a FASTag?

A lot of banks are offering the FASTag facility online. It is important for the user to note whether their banks are providing the same services as well.

To get the FASTag online, these are the steps to be followed-

One needs to log in to their bank’s FASTag portal. This information will be available to them on the website of the bank itself, or they make ask a bank officer directly for more details on the subject of FASTag login.

Then, they should log in to the portal by providing their details.

If the user is registering for the FASTag for the first time, they need to select the “first time user” option. This will bring them to the registration page.

A page will appear asking for the requisite details that one needs to input to get a FASTag. It is vital for the user to fill in these details to the best of their ability because any errors would cause unnecessary complications in operation.

Then one needs to make the payment as per the mandate attached.

This completes the FASTag registration process.

One will then have to wait for a couple of days to have their card delivered to their doorstep.

The FASTag once procured, will remain valid for a period of five years. The user, therefore, will not have to worry about any yearly renewals for five years. Every time they cross a toll booth, they will receive a message that will signify that the adequate amount of toll tax has been deducted from their account.

Also Read | How Does FASTag Work? Akshay Kumar Explains In This Quirky Video, Watch

Also Read | Gurugram: Traffic Jam And FASTag Trials Left People In Dismay At Toll Plaza