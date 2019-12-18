How Does FASTag Work? Akshay Kumar Explains In This Quirky Video, Watch

How many of us have taken decisions on our travel plans on the basis of the toll plazas that come in the way? While shelling the amount is obviously something not many are happy with, another factor has been the long queue of vehicles that pile up at the toll plazas. Not just the fact that the journey gets delayed by a few minutes, dragging along on that stretch is cumbersome for most. The process is set to get easier with the introduction of FASTag by the Government’s Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. Akshay Kumar explains how the system works in a promotional advertisement for the system.

Launched FASTag Awareness Advertisement with Shri @akshaykumar. pic.twitter.com/kTmDZjhqjc — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 18, 2019

Akshay Kumar, along with Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari unveiled the ad at an event on Wednesday. The Khiladi star too shared the video on Twitter. In the fun-filled advertisement, the actor is seen as a police officer, who pitches to sell organic strawberry jam from Mahabaleshwar to a man driving a car. As he replied that he preferred butter over jam, the Mission Mangal star asked him then what he was doing in a traffic ‘jam.’

He then says, “This is Digital India, leave the line, and go online. Take the FASTag sticker and stick it here. You will pass like butter like those people are going. The gate of every toll naka in India will be opened for you immediately.” Akshay adds, “Move forward and take India forward too.” He captioned the video, "Say goodbye to jams with #FASTag! Watch this ad to know more. #TransformingIndia @MORTHIndia @nitin_gadkari." As per reports, FASTag is mandatory to be followed from December 15.

Watch the video here:

